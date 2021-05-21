Suspects Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2400 Block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the 2400 block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast.

At approximately 4:25 pm, the suspects entered an unattended running vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/iQ6GXeomih4

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.