Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,011 in the last 365 days.

Cal­i­for­nia Court Dis­miss­es Twit­ter vs. Texas Lawsuit

A district court in California today dismissed Twitter’s lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton, in which the social media giant attempted to halt Attorney General Paxton’s investigation into Twitter’s potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Instead of providing documents requested in the Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued in January, Twitter decided to file a lawsuit to stop the investigation entirely.  

“Twitter’s lawsuit was little more than an attempt to avoid answering my questions about their large-scale censorship and content-moderation policies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The public deserves the truth about Twitter’s seemingly biased practices. I will continue to fight for transparency in order to ensure a truly free online community. Any companies that violate Texas law by misleading consumers will be held accountable.” 

Read a copy of the order here.  

You just read:

Cal­i­for­nia Court Dis­miss­es Twit­ter vs. Texas Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.