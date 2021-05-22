Attorney General Ken Paxton’s first of several lawsuits against President Biden’s Administration has permanently prevented an unconstitutional attempt to pause deportations at the border for 100 days. Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration just days after the president took office, resulting in the federal district court quickly halting the enactment of the Administration’s illegal memorandum. The court’s order has been in place since late January.

The 100-day freeze period directed by the Biden’s Administration has now expired, and the Department of Homeland Security said it has no intention of extending or reinstating any policy that would further attempt to stop the deportation of illegal aliens.

“This is a big win for Texas and the nation. It sends a clear message to the Biden Administration that they will not be able to violate federal immigration law and endanger the lives of Texans. This Administration’s failed policies have only exacerbated the crisis at our southern border, and further exhausted the regular duties of our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

