Attorney General Ken Paxton joined two letters issued to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, one in partnership with the America First Policy Institute and Texas Public Policy Foundation and the other with a coalition of 20 attorneys general for other states. The letters express deep concern with the promulgation and funding in our schools of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, two ideologically driven and factually inaccurate interpretations of American history and government as viewed primarily through the prism of race.

“The Department of Education’s proposed priorities promote misinformation, undermine civic unity, and foster hateful racism. Our nation is founded on the idea that all men are created equal. We have fought for and secured this belief over the course of our history and that unity must continue, not be forced back into the single, distorted lens of race,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Any projects that assign character traits, values, privileges, fault, or status to an individual based on their race are inherently flawed and go against our founding principles of equality.”

Read the coalition’s letter here.

Read the AFPI and TPPF letter here.