CLEARED4 Partners with Facial Recognition Company Trueface to Provide Covid Verification Solutions to Clients
CLEARED4 was the first US company to provide real-time access to places of employment & venues based on Covid status, including AT&T Stadium, MSG & Sun Chemical
CLEARED4’s reach across industries is unparalleled in providing safe access solutions to employers, venues, schools and more.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, is partnering with Trueface, a leader in facial recognition, to provide contactless access control, mask detection, elevated temperature detection, identity mapping and space analytics to event and venue clients.
Trueface’s platform-agnostic solutions work in a variety of environments and are trained specifically for each deployment. Trueface implemented contactless access control for Air Force bases during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating the need for Security Forces members to manually check IDs, reducing the risk of viral spread in the process. Trueface places the utmost priority on the diversity of training data ensuring equal performance for all ethnicities and genders. The company enables fast, frictionless and secure biometric access control for staff, visitors and residents.
CLEARED4, which earlier this month announced it validated its 10 millionth Covid access pass, is a HIPAA-compliant platform that was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. The company is currently enabling more than 2 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, including venue apps or employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to a whole location, like a venue, or a specific zone within a location.
CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any client. The innovative technology allows partners to select any form of unique identifier to trigger access to venues, buildings, schools, and more, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and now facial recognition provided by Trueface.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow businesses and venues to control which safety steps to use as pandemic requirements rapidly evolve.
“As CLEARED4 continues to lead the market in the sheer volume of Covid access passes we validate, we want to continue to provide the best technology to our clients. Partners like Trueface enable us to look beyond mass reopening and into day-to-day future operations,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4.
“CLEARED4’s reach across industries is unparalleled in providing safe access solutions to employers, venues, schools and more,” said Mason Allen, Head of Strategy and CMO at Trueface. “By pairing our technology with CLEARED4’s platform, we will work together to provide an easily accessible modality that employees and visitors can’t forget, misplace, or have stolen - their face - for contactless access control into high-density venues and events as reopenings continue in the aftermath of COVID-19.”
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform that enables its clients and users to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform, allowing partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source to any form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is able to accept and validate any health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps, allowing for the most flexibility on the market.
Pioneered from medical and engineering experts, CLEARED4 connects a user’s health data to a building’s access control in real-time enabling clients to configure what level of COVID-19 safety is needed to meet local health guidelines, including ID verification for contract tracing, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and now vaccination validation. Importantly, CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds and retails shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, real-estate companies like Oxford Properties, and School Districts across the country from Manhasset in NY to Orange County in CA.
About Trueface
Trueface empowers enterprises and government agencies to make instant decisions from their camera infrastructure, leading to greater situational awareness and increased operational efficiencies through a redistribution of human capital. Trueface has deployed facial recognition, object detection, and elevated body temperature detection in multiple environments for the benefit of agencies and businesses alike.
There are four reasons why agencies and businesses choose Trueface: our solutions are fast, accurate, secure, and strive to be unbiased. In NIST FRVT 1:1, Trueface ranks in the top three for genuine template match speed, also known as the time to identify. In NIST FRVT 1:N, Trueface earned a top-three ranking of western vendors.
Trueface has already been trusted by the United States government to deploy contactless access control solutions at several base entry points resulting in enhanced perimeter security and reduced transmission risk for the Security Forces Squadron. In commercial sectors, Trueface's REST APIs and SDK have been implemented from client cloud to edge devices to authenticate workers in physical and digital environments in casinos, financial services, healthcare, agriculture, and construction industries.
