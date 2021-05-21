House Democrats Advance Legislation to Ensure Justice for All and Protect Our Democratic Institutions

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

During the second week of the May legislative work period, House Democrats passed legislation to further advance justice for all and protect our democratic institutions. On Tuesday, the House voted to adopt the Senate-passed bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was signed into law by President Biden yesterday. This bill will simplify the reporting process for racially-motivated crimes during the pandemic. Additionally, on Wednesday, the House voted to pass a bill condemning the March shooting in Atlanta and anti-Asian hate. These measures are important steps to acknowledge the drastic increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes and take action to address them.

Also this week, House Democrats passed legislation to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol and to strengthen security at the Capitol. I’m pleased that legislation to form a commission passed with bipartisan support; having an independent commission is vital to ensure the American people get answers about the exact events of that horrible day and what led up to it, and to provide recommendations as to how we can ensure it never happens again. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take up this legislation and allow us to get the truth about what happened on January 6th. On Thursday, the House passed funding to secure the Capitol, implementing security recommendations from the review by Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré (Ret.) needed to keep Members, staff, and all those at the Complex safe. I hope the Senate will advance both of these important bills to learn the truth about 1/6 and better protect the men and women who work and visit here.

Lastly, House Democrats continue to work with President Biden to advance the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. By investing in infrastructure, we can not only rebuild our communities but also create good-paying jobs and promote economic growth for all. Earlier this week, I proudly joined Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton at the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project to discuss the importance of infrastructure projects that would be made possible under the American Jobs Plan. For nearly 20 years, I worked to secure federal funds for this bridge, which will improve commuting times in the National Capital Region. I’m glad to see construction underway that is creating good-paying, union jobs. I am encouraged by the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to engage Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle in these legislative discussions.

