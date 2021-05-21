Ticket spaces are coming to Twitter, which could give creators another way to make money

Twitter continues to increase its focus on creating creators with the addition of a new option that enables users to do so create tickets Spaces events, which provides another way to earn income from your efforts on the platform.

As you can see here, the new process will be available via an application process, which includes signing Twitter’s rules around paid events.

As explained by The edge:

“US users will be able to apply for paid live sound rooms from the next few weeks. Anyone wishing to charge must have 1,000 followers, have offered three spaces in the past 30 days and be at least 18 years old. ‘

Once approved, users can set up a ticket space by going through the Spaces process as normal and then planning the event for a future time. The maker can then select a ticket quantity for the space and determine a price. Creators will take home 80% of the proceeds from ticket sales to app store fees.

This is a fixed point – as noted by technology analyst Ben Thompson, the process essentially means that Apple and Google, which manage the respective app stores and operating systems, take home a significant portion of the revenue generated from these events, even though they did not effectively play a role in directing it. does not facilitate.

But the consequences of such a tax are a broader debate – currently being tested by Epic Games lawsuit against Apple. For everyday people, however, it does not fall outside the scope of a realistic challenge. This means that the situation as it is means that if you had a ticket price of $ 5, $ 2.80 per ticket sold, for example, 70c would go to Twitter and $ 1.50 to Apple / Go Google.

It may seem like a strange rip-off, but it does offer a different way of earning direct money.

Twitter’s partnership with Stripe to facilitate its payment process, which will mean users have to set up a Stripe account, at least in the initial stages. Eventually, as the option expands to more regions, more payment providers will be brought on board, providing increased flexibility for this element.

As noted, this is the latest in Twitter’s effort to provide more financial incentive to get creators to post and keep them and their followers involved within the app.

Over the past few months, Twitter has also announced:

Paid newsletter integration with Revue

An arrivalSuper Followpaid subscriber option

‘A’Wenk Jar‘option on profiles to accept donations from fans

It is in addition to its own registration service which seems to enable users to pay for additional Twitter features and tools at a fixed, monthly price.

And as soon as transactions take place via tweets, the platform will also look at it integrate e-commerce options, which can provide even more potential merits through collaborative groups for influencers and the like.

As TikTok becomes a bigger player in the social media market, and Facebook wants to increase its monetization offering to retain both of its best stars in its apps and attract more creators, this has had an impact on all platforms. increase their monetization efforts – because without the top stars regularly creating content, you could lose audience share very quickly, especially as more profitable, high-profile opportunities become more readily available.

Twitter should play a role in this, and ideally, by adding such options, it will help Twitter establish a better creator ecosystem to streamline the tweets and promote user engagement.

In this particular case, it also means that clubhouse, which is already a slowdown in user growth as Twitter continues to develop its social audio offering Spaces.

It provides an excellent opportunity for Twitter to become the audio social platform of choice, especially for wider-scale public broadcasts, which could ultimately play a major role in reviving the app, with Twitter setting some ambitious goals for growth during the next two years.

And for creators, this is another opportunity to consider. Perhaps a full-time personality on social media is not as out of reach as it once seemed.

Twitter’s ticket spaces will roll out in the US “in the next few weeks” with other regions to follow.