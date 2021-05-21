NEWS

NOTICE – Emergency Rule LAC 7:XXXV.303 Filed with State Register

Re: Suspension of Standard Fuel Specifications for Gasoline and Gasoline-Oxygenate Blends

May 21, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), and pursuant to the authority set forth in R.S. 3:4608 and 4680, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry is adopting an emergency regulation suspending certain standard fuel specifications for gasoline and gasoline-oxygenate blends. This emergency rule is necessary in order to ensure that state regulations regarding fuel specifications are in accord with the temporary waivers granted by the EPA. The rule affected by this emergency declaration is LAC 7:XXXV.303. For more information, please contact our office.

