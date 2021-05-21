​

PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of May 24 to May 28, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of May 24 - May 28, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Click here for road report: www.penndot.gov/District4

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. Home games return on Tuesday May 25 through Friday, May 28 games start at 6:35 PM. Saturday, May 29 game starts at 4:05 PM and Sunday, May 30 game starts at 1:05 PM.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502