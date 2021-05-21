Governor Cuomo Announces New 'Vax & Scratch' Program Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new vaccination program that will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand... Learn more about Governor Cuomo…

The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

NEW YORK CITY

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building 231 Crown St Brooklyn, NY

Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY

Javits Center 429 11th Ave New York, NY

York College 160-2 Liberty Ave Jamaica, NY

LONG ISLAND SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center 1500 Stony Brook Rd Stony Brook, NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY

HUDSON VALLEY New York National Guard Armory 2 Quincy Pl Yonkers, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK University at Buffalo South Campus 3435 Main St Buffalo, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY SUNY Polytechnic Institute 100 Seymour Rd Utica, NY

FINGER LAKES Rochester Dome Arena 2695 East Henrietta Rd Henrietta, NY