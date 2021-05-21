Senate Votes to Increase Tenant Rights, Address Homelessness, Improve Broadband Access & More!

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate approved several priority bills that would improve tenant rights, expand affordable housing development, support community revitalization, and enhance broadband access.

HB21-1121 prohibits landlords from increasing rent more than once in a 12-month period, extends eviction notices from 21 to 60 days for tenancies between 1 - 6 months long, and strengthens legal proceedings to give tenants more support in eviction court.

“Colorado is one of the worst states in the nation for housing – ranking 43rd for access and affordability. It’s time we protect tenants from predatory behavior and ensure Coloradans can remain in their homes,” said Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. “This bill will make our state more tenant-friendly by limiting the power landlords have to drive up rent and push residents – particularly low-income folks – out of their communities.”

SB21-242 creates a $15 million grant program for local governments, municipalities, and nonprofits to rent, acquire, or restore underutilized hotels or motels to provide immediate housing for people experiencing homelessness. This bill is a part of Colorado’s Recovery Package.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many people on our streets without safe shelter,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “We have a moral obligation to lift up those in our community who are struggling and need our support, and that is what we are seeking to do with this bill. By fully utilizing hotels, motels and other establishments to house the most vulnerable among us, we can put Colorado on a successful pathway towards ending the homelessness crisis once and for all.”

SB21-252 creates the Community Revitalization Grant Program to issue grants intended to support creative projects in commercial centers that would combine revitalized or newly constructed commercial spaces with public or community spaces. This bill is also a part of Colorado’s Recovery Package.

“Creative community spaces are critical to the vibrancy of our state, but in the wake of the pandemic, many of these projects have flatlined,” said Senator Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “With this funding, our commercial centers can jump-start creative revitalization efforts that will uplift local communities and help Colorado build back stronger.”

HB21-1109 seeks to extend broadband services to critically unserved communities in the state and ensure that everyone can get connected to the internet. Specifically, the bill adds a new definition of “critically unserved” to better categorize the needs of Coloradans that don’t have adequate broadband connections. It also requires the Broadband Deployment Board to ensure limited state dollars for broadband investments are targeted to areas of Colorado that lack access in a timely and efficient manner.

“Going to school these days requires books, backpacks, and broadband,” said Senator Bridges, D-Greenwood Village. “Especially after this last year, more and more of our economy is online, and we have an obligation to make sure every Coloradan can participate in that economy. Connecting unserved and underserved communities to high-speed reliable internet creates more opportunity for everyone, and increases statewide equity and prosperity for all of our families.”

These bills now head to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov.