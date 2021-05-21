Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Twitter shares new insights on evolving discussions via tweets [Infographic]

With the rollout of the vaccine that is now well underway, many people now want to come out socially again, which has sparked a surge in excitement around upcoming movies, music festivals, sports, etc.

The enthusiasm is reflected in the latest Twitter trends, with Twitter highlighting a variety of entertainment discussions and how it changes over time in response to the pandemic.

And there are definitely a lot of entertainment-oriented in the app. Twitter says that 100,000 entertainment-related tweets are submitted every hour, which provides many opportunities for marketers to tap into these interests and promote their promotional efforts.

Twitter shared this review to provide more context on the latest entertainment trends. You can register for the latest insights on Twitter here.

