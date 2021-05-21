John Helms, a top-rated criminal defense attorney in Dallas, is selected to Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers and legal peers have selected criminal defense lawyer John Helms to be included as part of the Super Lawyers roster of top-rated attorneys.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Lawyers, an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers, has recently listed John Helms, a Dallas-based criminal defense lawyer, as part of its top tier of attorneys in the White Collar and General Litigation practice areas. Peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice, and other cogent factors are taken into account in the Super Lawyers selection process. As mentioned in John’s Super Lawyers’ profile, this designation is awarded only to a select number of accomplished attorneys in each state.

John is a former federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas who never lost a trial or appeal as a prosecutor. He is known among his legal peers for his fighter mindset in representing his clients in criminal defense litigation.

On his website bio, John expressed how grateful he is for his clients for genuinely appreciating the efforts he put into defending them in court.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve found that my clients truly appreciate the time, effort, and creativity I put into every case. I am here to help you when you need help the most. That is a responsibility I take very seriously,“ John shared on his website.

About Super Lawyers

About John Helms

John Helms is a Dallas criminal defense attorney who specializes in both trials and appeals. He graduated from Dartmouth College and from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was on the Editorial Board of the Texas Law Review. He was admitted to legal practice in 1990. He then clerked for the Honorable Charles Clark, Chief Judge of the Fifth Circuit District Court of Appeals. He next worked for one of the most prestigious litigation boutique firms in the country, Susman Godfrey, where he made partner a year early. He then became a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas, in Dallas. While there, he never lost a trial or appeal. Mr. Helms has been a trial lawyer for more than three decades. He has represented some of the biggest corporations in the country, such as Microsoft, Bank of America, ACE Cash Express, and Philip Morris.

