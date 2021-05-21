Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Starts May 23 on Providence Viaduct Northbound

Starting on Sunday night, May 23, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving a section of I-95 North in Providence near the Providence Viaduct Northbound project, from Exit 21 (Broadway) to just after Exit 23 (Route 146/State Offices).

The work will take place during the overnight hours, with lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights for approximately three weeks. The operation will improve the riding surface on the old Viaduct until RIDOT shifts traffic onto a new bridge which will be built and opened by the end of 2022.

Motorists on this part of I-95 North can expect a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.