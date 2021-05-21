Secretary Gorbea to Reopen Department Offices June 1

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced that Department of State offices outside of the State House will fully reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1. Previously, an appointment was required to access in-person services. This reopening includes the Business Services Division and the Elections Division at 148 West River Street in Providence, and the Rhode Island State Archives at 33 Broad Street in Providence.

Because Secretary Gorbea's Public Information Office, the State Library, and the Visitor Center are all located inside the State House, their reopening will depend on when the Governor's office opens the building to the public.

"Connecting Rhode Islanders to their government is what my office is all about," said Secretary Gorbea. "I'm incredibly proud of my team's efforts to continue serving the public during the pandemic and the innovative solutions we developed. But many times, the best way to connect with people is in person. That's why we are excited to welcome the public back into our offices on June 1."

Visitors will not be asked their vaccination status, therefore masks will still be required for anyone entering the offices of the Secretary of State and all employees interacting with the public. These policies will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and updates will be provided as necessary.

Visitors to the State Archives at 33 Broad Street in Providence should note that the building's owner currently requires a temperature check to enter the property.

###

PARA SU PUBLICACIÓN INMEDIATA: 21 de mayo de 2021 CONTACTO CON LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Nick Domings l 401.330.3189 l ndomings@sos.ri.gov

La secretaria Gorbea reabrirá las oficinas del Departamento el 1 de junio

PROVIDENCE, RI - La Secretaria de Estado, Nellie M. Gorbea, anunció hoy que todas las oficinas bajo su supervisión volverán a abrir al público el martes 1 de junio. Anteriormente, se requería una cita para acceder a los servicios en persona. Esta reapertura incluye la División de Servicios Empresariales y la División Electoral en el 148 de West River Street en Providence, y los Archivos Estatales de Rhode Island en el 33 de Broad Street en Providence.

Dado que la Oficina de Información Pública de la Secretaria Gorbea, la Biblioteca del Estado y el Centro de Visitantes se encuentran en la Casa del Estado, su reapertura dependerá de cuándo la oficina del gobernador abra la Casa del Estado al público.

"Conectar a los habitantes de Rhode Island con su gobierno es el objetivo de mi oficina", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Estoy increíblemente orgullosa de los esfuerzos de mi equipo para seguir sirviendo al público durante la pandemia y de las soluciones innovadoras que hemos desarrollado. Pero muchas veces, la mejor manera de conectar con la gente es en persona. Por eso estamos encantados de recibir al público de nuevo en nuestras oficinas el 1 de junio".

No se le preguntará a los visitantes su estado de vacunación, por lo que los tapabocas seguirán siendo necesarios para todos los empleados que interactúen con el público y para cualquier persona que entre en las oficinas de la Secretaría de Estado. Estas directivas se evaluarán de forma continua y se actualizarán cuando sea necesario.

Los visitantes de los Archivos Estatales ubicado en 33 de la Broad Street en Providence deben tener en cuenta que el propietario del edificio exige actualmente un chequeo de temperatura para entrar en la propiedad.

###