After years of development, Snap moves on to the next phase of AR

It’s been a long time coming, but this week, Snapchat announced the next phase of the augmented reality push, with the launch of the first version of a full AR version of his Spectacles glasses.

While ‘launch’ may not be the right term – this new, updated version of Spectacles, which can put digital graphics on a person’s real view, will not be made available to the public, but rather distributed to AR creators, which will then essentially partner with Snapchat to help the next phase of development.

The announcement is a big step forward for AR use, and apparently a step ahead of bigger players like Facebook and appeal who also develop their own AR glasses.

But for Snap, it’s something that’s been going on for years, flowing back from the initial launch of Spectacles in 2016. Which really always seemed meant for this next jump.

Years of development

By the time Snapchat launched Spectacles, it had also changed its company description, calling it a ‘camera business’ as opposed to a social media app.

At the time, it seemed like Snap was merely doing this to avoid comparisons with Facebook. Twitter at the time was heavily critical of its failure to grow at a similar pace as The Social Network. But the change actually served an important purpose, by adapting what Snap wanted to achieve, indicating whether or not advanced development of its AR instruments.

Glasses were built right for this, and it almost seemed as if Snapchat was forced to release its camera-equipped glasses too soon before it could build the necessary AR technology.

But Snap has been working on it – shortly after Spectacles V1 was released, Snapchat had a new research and development facility in China, near the place where Spectacles is assembled, which would give it the opportunity to secretly develop its AR tools, away from the prying eyes of the Western media.

Snap also launched World Lenses a few months after the Spectacles release, which again marks the next phase of AR development.

Snap had the tools to create immersive, digital coverage on real-world environments; the hardware device was offered for sale, which was received with great hype. It just had to get the two elements together.

Which apparently turned out to be a lot harder in practice than Snap apparently expected.

Glasses stumble

The initial release of Spectacles ultimately did not meet Snap’s sales expectations hundreds of thousands of units end up unsold and put in storage facilities. This combined with increasing success of Instagram stories, which was a duplicate of Snapchat’s own Stories feature, appears to be a real threat to the company’s existence, with the increase in debt, and slowing user growth, and Snap seems to be too much about the future of AR to gamble to help it to the next stage.

This has led to a significant re-focus on the company, and in previous years Snap has been able to redesign its app and the company more broadly around a more specific, niche use case, by connecting close friends and offering more privacy. -targeted approach to messages.

From there, Snap was able to regrow its platform, rise from the junk left by the replication of Facebook and strengthen its main platform, which also saw massive growth when Snap updated his Android app in 2019. Long considered an afterthought for the company, Snap’s revival of Android has now seen it grab Indian users in particular, which has helped fuel nine quarters of steady growth for the app.

But AR has always been the main strength. It’s Snapchat’s lenses that brought a lot of people to the app first to try it out, and they’s still a major driver of awareness.

Snap’s AR glasses may be new, but that’s really the focus of the company. It just could not take the leap. Until now.

The future of digital connectivity

Make no mistake, AR is going to be big and will form the next phase of digital connection.

Yes, VR is also a major advancement, with great potential to build digital digital worlds. But AR can complement your everyday life, and can enhance the real-world experience with helpful hints and directions, along with interactive games, graphics, and more.

Again, Snapchat’s Lenses have already proven to be a big winner in helping the business raise awareness and gain market stability, so it’s easy to imagine these types of advanced overlays, which are now possible in Snap ‘s new Spectacles (this is an example from the real new device), which is a major winner, and helps to merge our online and real environments in a new and engaging way.

Therefore, AR may be a bigger issue than VR. Certainly, the immersive, all-encompassing nature of VR can transport you to whole new worlds, but it also requires you to actually leave your current world behind. AR works in addition to your real life – so while VR establishes another level of existence, AR improves your current one, which will eventually make it a much more popular and valuable addition to people’s daily lives.

And Snap could very well be at the forefront of the next shift.

Of course, Facebook and Apple have more resources, and many other technology companies are also developing their own AR tools. But Snapchat has repeatedly shown that it is very much in touch with its user communities, with the ability to produce more engaging, interesting AR tools and options.

It does not matter in a utilitarian sense, as the ultimate success of AR also depends on what it can mean for you and how it can improve your daily life. But Snap is also investing in new tools on this front, with additional scanning options and processes that will eventually enable completely new experiences via its Spectacles device.

Imagine tapping on your glasses to immediately get a price comparison for an item you are looking at in the store, or to let recipe insights lie over you as you look at the items in your fridge. Snap’s extensive scanning system will be able to do that, which is why Snap’s gradual move to to focus his scanning equipment more in the app is also important.

After his diverse experience with the development of his AR tools, Snap knows that it is not only the technology but also user behavior that needs to be developed, which is an important element in his strategic approach to bringing people together to the next stage of an AR-enabled existence. .

It’s a long way to go with its Spectacles device. Here, for example, are the new glasses looks like in development:

And now we’re working on the next big shift for AR, and the next big evolution for Snapchat.

It is the focus for the company, the most important chance to become a much bigger player in the market. And Snap is already investing big – it’s acquired FitAnalytics for its AR approach tool, Pixel8Earth for extensive AR mapping, and more recently, WaveOptics, the provider of the AR exhibits that form a key component of its new Spectacles offering.

It all plays key roles in shaping Snap’s progress – while new integrations like these with Disney will also help raise awareness and make Snap itself synonymous with AR technology.

This is a great opportunity for Snap, after which, as noted, most of its existence has worked.

This may not seem like it yet, but soon AR will be a common component in many of your daily interactions, and if Snap can get it right, it will also play a key role in that process.

It’s a big bet, but what Snap looks like more and more to the right.