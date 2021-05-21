Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of May 17
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on the just-concluded 2021 legislative session.
Eslinger-Podcast-051921 (5:07) Q: the 33rd District.
- Senator Eslinger serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. Eslinger-1-051921 (:28) Q: they need them.
- Senator Eslinger adds her Senate Bill 582 is now contained in House Bill 432. Eslinger-2-051921 (:21) Q: were proud of.
- Senator Eslinger also says her Senate Bill 386 is now a part of House Bill 297. Eslinger-3-051921 (:31) Q: for the workforce.
- Senator Eslinger says her Senate Bill 265 will return next year. Eslinger-4-051921 (:28) Q: the 33rd District.