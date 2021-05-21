Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of May 17

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on the just-concluded 2021 legislative session.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-051921  (5:07)  Q: the 33rd District.

  1. Senator Eslinger serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. Eslinger-1-051921  (:28)  Q: they need them.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds her Senate Bill 582 is now contained in House Bill 432. Eslinger-2-051921  (:21)  Q: were proud of.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says her Senate Bill 386 is now a part of House Bill 297. Eslinger-3-051921  (:31)  Q: for the workforce.
  4. Senator Eslinger says her Senate Bill 265 will return next year. Eslinger-4-051921  (:28)  Q: the 33rd District.

