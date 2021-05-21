Power Outage Impacting Residents from Angostura Reservoir to Nebraska State Line

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 21, 2021

Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a powerline was accidentally put out of service during construction operations north of Oelrichs, along U.S. Highway 18 this morning. The general affected area is from the Nebraska state line to the Angostura Reservoir turnoff at Angostura Den and the surrounding vicinity. Crews have been deployed and are working on repairs.

The power will remain out of service for most of the day and is expected to be returned to service by this evening.

For complete information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

