Westminster Barracks / VCR, Stalking, FIPO, Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 29, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT
VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions, Stalking, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
ACCUSED: Dylan Boyd
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/05/2021, the Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that involved a potential violation of conditions. Investigation revealed that Dylan Boyd (30) of Halifax, VT, stalked a person whom he had conditions of release to stay away from and disclosed sexually explicit images without their consent. Boyd was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
MUG SHOT: YES