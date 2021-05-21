Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / VCR, Stalking, FIPO, Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 29, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions, Stalking, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Boyd                                         

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/05/2021, the Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that involved a potential violation of conditions. Investigation revealed that Dylan Boyd (30) of Halifax, VT, stalked a person whom he had conditions of release to stay away from and disclosed sexually explicit images without their consent. Boyd was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

 

MUG SHOT: YES

