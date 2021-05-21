I-20 To Get New Overpass And Interchange at CR 1250 In Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY – A project to build an overpass and new intersection on Interstate 20 over County Road 1250 begins Monday, May 24, 2021. Warning signs and some traffic control may already be in place between West Loop 250 and FM 1788.

When completed, I-20 will go over County Road 1250. CR 1250 will be extended south beneath the overpass to connect the two service roads. The overpass will be built wide enough to accommodate the future addition of main lanes on I-20 planned (no timeline available right now).

New ramps will be built to accommodate the new intersection, and nearby ramps will be reconfigured to improve safety.

Work on the frontage roads between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 is also included in this project. By mid-June, segments of the frontage roads will be under construction and closed to through traffic. Only local traffic accessing businesses within these segments should utilize the areas under construction. The first segment (Segment 1 on map shown below) is on the south frontage road beginning 1.9 miles east of FM 1788 and ending at the Loop 250/SH 158 exit ramp. Four more segments with similar restrictions will progress through the sequence in the second image shown below. Motorists should drive with extreme caution through these work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.

Pulice Construction of Houston won the project with a low bid of approximately $59.1 million.

A second project is scheduled to begin later this summer at the I-20 intersection with Midkiff Road. The existing overpass will be demolished and a new overpass taking I-20 over Midkiff Road will be built. More on that project will be released once a construction start date is determined.

For more information, contact the Odessa District or (432) 498-4746.