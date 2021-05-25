National Battle of the Bands Announces Cricket Wireless as its Newest Sponsor
The Official Wireless Provider to Support Scholarships, Events, & Black Music Month SpecialCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC (WMC), the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs, announces Cricket Wireless as the official wireless provider of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB).
“It’s our commitment to raise scholarship dollars, create opportunities, and elevate the exposure of HBCU bands and their students, so when we connect with partners like Cricket Wireless who are just as committed to our mission as we are, it accelerates our efforts and expands our capabilities to get the job done,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands.
As the official wireless provider, Cricket Wireless will not only support the Black Music Month re-airing special of the “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” film in June – the film first premiered back in February for Black History Month – they will also contribute to the amplification of HBCU bands’ and band members’ stories and assist the NBOTB in expanding its HBCUs Band Together scholarship initiative to reach more HBCU marching bands, which is at the heart of the event’s mission.
After years of supporting HBCU football, we wanted to be “all in” on the game. HBCU football games aren’t complete without the bands,” said Tiffany Baehman, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Cricket Wireless. “We are excited to extend our relationship to include the National Battle of the Bands. Cricket will support the Band Together Scholarship, as well as engage with the participating bands and band members to give viewers an inside look at the National Battle of the Bands.”
The 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar will be hosted in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium the last weekend in August.
For more information and announcements about the NBOTB visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com
About Webber Marketing and Consulting
Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net
About the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands
The event’s mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $500,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com
About Cricket Wireless
Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don’t require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid carrier in the United States in Q1 2021 and has been for the past three years.
Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2021 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.
Derek Ross
Webber Marketing
+1 919-423-5617
