Game and Fish Commission to meet via teleconference

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet Wednesday, May 26.

5/21/2021 4:19:43 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet Wednesday, May 26 via teleconference. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. 

The commission will be asked to approve a change order for the construction of the new Cody Regional office. The change order is due to increasing building material costs.

Members of the public may participate by calling 877-278-2734, PIN: 631260. The agenda is available on the commission website.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations. 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

