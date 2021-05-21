Game and Fish Commission to meet via teleconference

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet Wednesday, May 26.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet Wednesday, May 26 via teleconference. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

The commission will be asked to approve a change order for the construction of the new Cody Regional office. The change order is due to increasing building material costs.

Members of the public may participate by calling 877-278-2734, PIN: 631260. The agenda is available on the commission website.

