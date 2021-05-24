BLADELIFE Announces Father’s Day Set to Give Dads Better Shaving Experience

BLADELIFE Razor Storage Device

ARLINGTON, MASS., UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLADELIFE today announced the BLADELIFE Father's Day Set for an improved shaving experience. The BLADELIFE Storage Device extends the life of men’s razor blades, gives men a dedicated space for their razors, and can be used at home or while traveling.

“When it comes to shaving, men have two big problems,” said David Valdez, co-founder of BLADELIFE. “First, men have to replace their cartridges after just a few uses, which makes shaving expensive and wasteful. Second, in bathrooms around the world, men don’t have a dry, sanitary home for their razors — leaving them on a wet sink, in the shower, or in a medicine cabinet filled with other products. When men travel, their razors often just get thrown in a bag, or not brought along at all.”

He added, “The BLADELIFE Storage Device solves both of these problems, and we’re confident all men who shave regularly will love using it.”

Named one of Men’s Journal’s “Coolest Pieces of Gear,” the BLADELIFE Storage Device helps keep blades airtight and moisture-free between shaves. When inserting the razor, the BLADELIFE evacuates air surrounding the blade to preserve razor glide and shaving comfort. Once inside the storage device, the BLADELIFE extracts excess water to extend blade sharpness. When independent product testing firm 360 Product Testing conducted a razor durability study of the BLADELIFE, the firm found that a razor lasts 107% longer than an identical razor stored conventionally.

The BLADELIFE Father's Day Set is available for $19.99, and includes one BLADELIFE Storage Device and one Sorbient Cartridge for extracting excess moisture to help blades stay dry and bacteria-free.

BLADELIFE was co-founded by David Valdez, an entrepreneur and former professional athlete who grew up in the Dominican Republic, and moved to the U.S. to play Major League Baseball; and Peter Gladstone, an entrepreneur and startup investor who previously held marketing roles at Gillette, Boston Beer, and P&G. Together, Valdez and Gladstone spent two years designing, testing, and refining the BLADELIFE Storage Device, which launched in January 2021.

About BLADELIFE

BLADELIFE is the razor longevity company. To learn more, visit bladelife.com.

