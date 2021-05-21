MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS MEETING TUESDAY, MAY 25

May 21, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT: lora.rakowski@maryland.gov, 443-797-9883

BALTIMORE, MD (May 21, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be hosted in a hybrid fashion, with Board Members participating in-person, as well as virtually through the Cisco WebEx platform. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the meeting in real time via livestream. The agenda and livestream are available at http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-05-25.aspx. The livestream is also available via YouTube at https://youtu.be/cXL80xYnQQ8.

The Tuesday, May 25th meeting will include discussions on the 2020-2021 school year’s third term performance metrics, updating equity guidance and regulation to include recommendations from the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys, and Maryland’s regional crisis response and clinical support teams, as well as other topics.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for virtual participation located at the link: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf

Comments are limited to three minutes. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 24th. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating.

