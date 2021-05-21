Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 61 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court returning to in-person oral argument

Starting in June, the Supreme Court will be returning to in-person oral arguments.  The month of June will be conducted in a hybrid fashion with some arguments held in-person in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom and some arguments held by Zoom.

Below is a list of dates and how the arguments will be conducted.

June 3 – Zoom

June 7 – In-person

June 8 – In-person

June 10 – In-person

June 28 – Zoom

June 29 – Zoom

June 30 – In-person

Live audio and video of Zoom arguments will be available on the Supreme Court’s YouTube page.  Only Live audio will be available of in-person arguments on the Court’s webpage.

You just read:

Supreme Court returning to in-person oral argument

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.