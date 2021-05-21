Supreme Court returning to in-person oral argument

Starting in June, the Supreme Court will be returning to in-person oral arguments. The month of June will be conducted in a hybrid fashion with some arguments held in-person in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom and some arguments held by Zoom.

Below is a list of dates and how the arguments will be conducted.

June 3 – Zoom

June 7 – In-person

June 8 – In-person

June 10 – In-person

June 28 – Zoom

June 29 – Zoom

June 30 – In-person

Live audio and video of Zoom arguments will be available on the Supreme Court’s YouTube page. Only Live audio will be available of in-person arguments on the Court’s webpage.