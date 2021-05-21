Troxler promotes Durham woman to NCDA&CS assistant commissioner

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, MAY 21, 2021

Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004, 919-218-7048

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced the promotion of Christina “Chrissy” Waggett of Durham to assistant commissioner for consumer protection.  She currently serves as an agricultural program specialist and federal liaison for the department and will replace longtime assistant commissioner Joe Reardon who is retiring June 30. The promotion is effective July 1.

 “I am always pleased to have well-qualified and dedicated staff members step into new leadership roles at the department, and I am especially proud that Chrissy becomes the department’s first female assistant commissioner,” Troxler said. “Throughout her tenure with the department, Chrissy has excelled in every job she has held, and she has worked effectively and successfully with our federal counterparts on many sensitive and high level issues. Her work has directly benefitted North Carolina farmers and agribusinesses.”

The Lenoir native graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a double-major with bachelor’s degrees in international studies and political science.   Waggett worked her way up through the department during her 15 years of service, starting as a summer intern before being hired as the commercial space administrator for the N.C. State Fair. She has served as an administrative assistant to the assistant commissioner, an administrative officer and an agricultural programs specialist and federal liaison.

She is active in the community as a member of The Summit Church in Chapel Hill.

Waggett and her husband Blair have three children. She is the daughter of Vicki and Sammy Williams of Lenoir.

