Wolf Administration: Longtime PA Window and Door Manufacturer Expanding Operations, Creating New Jobs in Dauphin County

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that longtime Pennsylvania manufacturer MI Windows and Doors, one of the nation’s largest suppliers of vinyl and aluminum windows and patio doors, will expand its operation in Dauphin County, creating nearly 100 new jobs and retaining more than 1,500 team members.

“Committed to creating jobs and products in manufacturing since 1947, MI Windows has had a longstanding presence in Pennsylvania and we are thrilled to see their continued growth,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion will build on our commonwealth’s historic legacy in manufacturing and bring new, family-sustaining jobs to Central Pennsylvania.”

MI Windows is expanding manufacturing capacity at its headquarters in Gratz Borough by constructing a 90,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility, adding two production lines and a glass room. The project will create 97 jobs and retain 1,528 current positions. The company has committed to investing nearly $27 million into the project, which is part of MI’s continued investment in Central Pennsylvania and coincides with a recent increase in its starting rate to $20 per hour for all manufacturing team members in Pennsylvania.

“We have a rich history in Central Pennsylvania, and we’re excited to expand our presence here,” said MI CEO Matt DeSoto. “This project will add great-paying jobs and increase our production capabilities, making it a win-win for our team, our community, and our customers.”

MI received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $485,000 PA First grant, a $291,000 grant for workforce training, and was encouraged to apply for a $2.4 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI offers stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov, and be sure to stay up to date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.