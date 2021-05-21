How to find your niche in 4 easy steps • Yoast

Willemien Hallebeek Willemien is the Content Manager of yoast.com. She likes to create user-friendly content and find it easy for people and search engines.

Ask yourself what a niche is, and how can you find yours? Google defines a niche as: ‘products, services or interests that attract a small, specialized section of the population’. It’s a bit abstract, but chances are you already have a good idea of ​​what your niche is, and you just need to put it into words. Our guide will make it easy. Read on!

What is a niche?

Simply put, a niche is a smaller part of a market with specific needs. What does this mean in real terms? Check out this handy reminder we came up with to help you understand what niches are all about:

A – a niche focuses on a narrower hearing

I – a niche benefits you individuality

C – a niche focuses on your ideal customers

H – a niche product help certain customers more than generic options

E – sometimes a niche develops over time

Once you have found your niche, you will have it your own little corner of the market that you can dominate. The more specific the niche, the easier it is to arrange. You can focus on that long tail keywords, which means keywords or keywords that are more specific. And while these keywords get less search traffic, they tend to have a higher conversion value. Finding a niche goes hand in hand with a good SEO strategy, and it can help you gradually get more (of the right) traffic to your website!

Find your niche step 1: Start with a category

If you want to find your niche, you need to identify the main category you are working with and then narrow it down. Ideally, you want to find a niche that is not too common, but that is not so specific that you miss opportunities. Consider the examples below; they start with a general category, and then we can create different niche versions by different details:

General Nis Even more niche pizza Chicago-style pizza in London Vegan Chicago-style pizza in London Shoes Orthopedic shoes in Georgia Custom orthopedic shoes in Georgia Music New reviews blog about folk music New Basque Folk Music Discussion Blog Loans Loans for young entrepreneurs Loans for young entrepreneurs under 21 T-shirts T-shirts for female gamers Retro t-shirts for female gamers

For now, you can only select one general category. In the following steps to define your niche, you will analyze two important aspects of your website: your customers and your product. The more you know about your customers, the more you learn how they see your product. It can help you promote your product better, or even develop new products with their specific needs in mind.

Find your niche step 2: Limit your audience

Why target a smaller audience rather than a larger audience? The fact is that when you want to compete across an entire category, your attention to detail is limited, plus your audience includes a wide variety of people – this makes it harder for you to meet your audience’s needs, and it makes you hard to stand out.

On the other hand, by identifying the kind of audience you want to target, you can make a much bigger impact. This is partly because the more niche you go into, the less competition you will face, so it’s easier to stand out. But knowing your niche also means that you can more easily identify the needs of your audience and understand how your product helps them too!

Trying to be all things to all people is never a good choice, so it’s good to be selective. While it’s wise to limit your audience, you do not want to limit your success by limiting it too much. Doing research can help you compare the different niches you are considering: you can estimate how many people are interested, for example, or how much competition is there already.

Who are your (ideal) customers?

This may help you to consider these types of questions: Do you sell (mainly) to the public or to businesses? Where is your audience located? How old are the youngest and oldest people you think might be interested in your offer? Is there a vast majority of a single gender in your audience, or is it a mix? What values ​​do they have, and what lifestyles?

If you already have an audience, you can perform it user research to find out more about who these people are. Alternatively, just get started, then you may need to use a little imagination and / or common sense to start researching which audience you want to target. It’s good to just get started (especially if you do not have the time or budget to do a lot of research), but it’s no substitute for actual data.

Find your niche step 3: What is your specialty?

A niche is not only about your audience, but you also need to think about what your product is. It may seem a little silly, but it’s important to really know your product to find and limit your niche. Most likely your offer already has some unique features. You can simply start: does your product look different from competing products, is it a different color or shape? Does it have additional features that other models do not include? Where is your product available? Is it a luxury product, or a budget option?

If you are thinking about the features of your product or website, do not forget that you are also part of the package! (This can be especially important for bloggers). What gives you authority to talk about a specific topic? Maybe you have specialist knowledge or personal experiences that make you different from your competition, or maybe you are a local insider. If you ask yourself questions like these, you can build a more detailed picture of what you are offering to people.

How does your product help your niche customers more than a generic product?

If your business or blog is already up and running, it’s a good idea to do so. user research. After all, the most effective way to understand your customers is to talk to your satisfied people! You can also go watch your biggest fans on social media, or check out the comments and reviews on your website. Are there many enthusiastic people there? Try contacting them and talking to them about why they like your product.

Ask questions such as: What problem did your product solve for it? Why did they choose your product over other competitors? Which feature or attribute of your product do you find most useful? And what other options have they considered doing research on similar products? In other words, who was your competition? You will find many valuable answers with this approach, some of which will amaze you! If you have no customers yet, take a look at what your competitors’ customers are saying.

The last step in finding your niche

Now that you’ve spent some time on your category, your audience and your product, it’s time to put it all together. You have probably come up with more details than you need to define your niche. Choose one or two details that really stand out to you, whether they are features of your product or your audience. If you add these details to your category, you should see results that look like those in our table. You can think of as many options as you want to compare! Remember – your goal is to find a niche that is not too common, but that is not so specific that you miss opportunities.

Examples: Chicago-style orthopedic shoes and pizza

Let’s first look at the example with the orthopedic shoe store. Which niche is the most suitable? Well, if the shoe store is only available in Georgia, ‘orthopedic shoes in Georgia’ is probably the best choice. But let’s say they have an online store and can deliver anywhere in the US – in that case ‘orthopedic shoe store’ is a better niche, or ‘orthopedic shoes online’ would be even better.

As for the ‘tailoring’, if it’s a special service they offer and which is not available at most orthopedic shoe stores, then it’s definitely a niche they should focus on. What if no one is looking for custom-made orthopedic shoes? Then maybe they want to reconsider why they are offering that service in the first place, rather than retaining the service and wondering about their niche!

Let’s look at pizza to reinforce the point with another example. Suppose the store is in London, and they sell Chicago-style pizza, but they also sell other types of pizza. Is the Chicago style their specialty? Do customers make a special effort to choose their pizzeria because they want a Chicago-style pizza? If the answers to such questions are ‘yes’, then ‘Chicago-style pizza in London’ is a good choice. However, if their Chicago-style pizza is just another menu while customers talk about their vegan options, a better niche could be ‘vegan pizza in London’.

Developing niches: when should you reevaluate?

One last thing about niches: they tend to evolve. Or maybe I should say that your business tends to develop, and after a while, your old niche may no longer fit as well as it used to. If you sell fountain pens and find that many people buy a certain brand, you can open a brand-specific online store. And it can also work the other way around: if you are expanding to a certain niche and buying a company (or domain name) in the niche, you should consider merging it with your main website or maintaining the specialized online store. apart from your main website. Therefore, developing your niche, or perhaps I should say, can be an ongoing process. Watch evolution to keep the right focus!

