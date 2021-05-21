NEWS

East Feliciana Parish man arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for stolen livestock

May 21, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (May 21, 2021) – An East Feliciana Parish man is behind bars accused of stealing 11 head of cattle from a livestock market in Tangipahoa Parish.

Thirty-three year old Eric D. Banford, 3768 Richmond Drive, Ethel, La., turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday morning following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Banford received livestock but failed to pay for them in a timely manner which is a violation of R.S:14:67.1 theft of livestock. The alleged theft happened in October and November of 2020.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The value of the cattle is estimated at $3,100.

Bond is set at $25,000. If convicted, the suspect faces possible fines and jail time.

At this time, the cattle have not been recovered.

