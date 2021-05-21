St. John Valley Technical Center Honors Anthony Pelletier as CTE Student of the Year

Anthony Pelletier

St. John Valley Technical Center has named (SJVTC) Anthony Pelletier as the SJVTC’s CTE Student of the Year. Anthony continually demonstrates a high level of leadership, organizational skills and responsibility in his academic and career pursuits within the Allied Health pathway. Anthony has successfully attained through this time at SJVTC the following achievements/certifications: Certified Nurse Assistant (C.N.A.), Personal Support Specialist (P.S.S), First Aid & CPR/AED certifications. He currently works as a Nursing Assistant at Crosswinds Residential Care Facility in Fort Kent.

Anthony enjoys challenges and is not afraid of hard work, always having a positive attitude and outlook on life. He is a strong advocate for providing community service and has been involved in the following Career and Technical Student Organizations: Health Occupation Students of America, National Honor Society and SkillsUSA.

Anthony is the top academic student within his Health Occupations program and continues to take advanced college courses within UMFK’s BSN program. Following graduation, Anthony plans to pursue enrollment within the Maine National Guards to help pay for his college expense. His career plans are to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.

