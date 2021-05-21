Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tri-County Technical Center Honors Ann Gerardi as CTE Student of the Year

Director Leavitt and the faculty at Tri-County Technical Center have selected Ann Gerardi as the 2020-2021 Career & Technical Education Student of the Year.

Ann is a senior at Tri-County Technical Center enrolled in the Criminal Justice Program.  Her instructor, Steve Spaulding nominated her for the award.  “Anne exceeds all of the program standards, excels academically, and demonstrates exceptional leadership.”

Last year Anne was enrolled in the Emergency Medical Technician Program where she earned her certification in the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT).  Tri-County Technical Center Director Brian Leavitt stated, “This is a huge accomplishment for a high school student.  Ann now is able to be employed throughout the United States as an EMT.  Ann is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society.”

Ann has been accepted into the New Brunswick Bible Institute in the Biblical Studies program.  After college she plans to pursue a career in the emergency medical services field.

Ann is a homeschooled student who resides with her family in Dexter.  She is the daughter of Brenda and Paul Gerardi of Dexter.

Everyone at Tri-County wishes Ann the best of success!

Learn more about Tri-County Technical Center by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video:

