Governor Newsom Statement on April Jobs Report 5.21.21

Published: May 21, 2021

SACRAMENTO– California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on today’s April jobs report which showed that California added 101,800 jobs in April, following 132,400 jobs created in March and 156,100 jobs created in February:

“California is continuing to lead the nation’s economic recovery, adding 101,800 jobs in April – 38 percent of all the jobs created throughout the entire country. Over the past three months, California has created 390,300 jobs. But we’re not letting up, the California Comeback Plan is the biggest economic recovery package in the state’s history and will provide historic investments in small businesses and workers to bring California roaring back.”

According to today’s April jobs report, California’s unemployment rate remained at 8.3 percent in April as the state’s employers gained 101,800 non-farm payroll jobs, per data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. This comes after March’s upwards-revised (+12,800 jobs) month-over gain of 132,400 jobs. Of the 2,714,800 total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,302,100 jobs (48 percent) since May 2020. The unemployment rate of 8.3 percent in April is nearly half of the 16 percent peak hit one year ago but is still 4 percent above the level seen in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.

###