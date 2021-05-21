Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 61 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,018 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on April Jobs Report 5.21.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO– California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on today’s April jobs report which showed that California added 101,800 jobs in April, following 132,400 jobs created in March and 156,100 jobs created in February:

“California is continuing to lead the nation’s economic recovery, adding 101,800 jobs in April – 38 percent of all the jobs created throughout the entire country. Over the past three months, California has created 390,300 jobs. But we’re not letting up, the California Comeback Plan is the biggest economic recovery package in the state’s history and will provide historic investments in small businesses and workers to bring California roaring back.”

According to today’s April jobs report, California’s unemployment rate remained at 8.3 percent in April as the state’s employers gained 101,800 non-farm payroll jobs, per data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. This comes after March’s upwards-revised (+12,800 jobs) month-over gain of 132,400 jobs. Of the 2,714,800 total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,302,100 jobs (48 percent) since May 2020. The unemployment rate of 8.3 percent in April is nearly half of the 16 percent peak hit one year ago but is still 4 percent above the level seen in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on April Jobs Report 5.21.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.