Extreme & Unique Garage Doors of Tucson Announces Custom Garage Doors Now Available
EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme & Unique Garage Doors is trying to prove that garage doors can be more than just functional. Custom garage doors allow your house to stand out from the rest, giving it a major boost of curb appeal. Plus, these fashionable home accessories are available now at Extreme & Unique Garage Doors.
“While our stock garage doors have long been popular in Tucson, some clients with more discerning taste want even more personalization that complements their home’s style and color palette. We believe our custom garage doors offer this and more,” said Kara Van Winsen, owner of Extreme & Unique Garage Doors.
There are many customization options available for these garage doors. Customers can choose the size and shape of the door that best works for their vehicle. They can also choose the color for their garage door to either complement their home, or make a statement. Extreme & Unique Garage Doors has done a lot of work creating doors that match the Mediterranean, Tudor, and modern farmhouse home styles that are popular in the Southwest.
The material used for the garage door is also up for customization. Extreme & Unique Garage Doors suggests wood as an alternative to aluminum, as it’s less noisy when the door is opened and closed.
Insulation is available for garage doors to keep things cool in the summer and warm in the winter. With insulation, Tucson-area residents can turn their garage into a place they’d want to hang out all year round.
Extreme & Unique Garage Doors is a Tucson, Arizona business that’s been serving customers since 2007. In addition to their custom garage doors, they offer garage door installation, maintenance, and repair.
If you would like more information about the custom garage doors at Extreme & Unique Garage Doors, please email Kara Van Winsen at kara@extremeanduniquedoors.com.
Kara Van Winsen
