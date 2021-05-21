Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,595 in the last 365 days.

Extreme & Unique Garage Doors of Tucson Announces Custom Garage Doors Now Available

Custom garage doors

Custom garage doors

TUCSON, AZ, US, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme & Unique Garage Doors is trying to prove that garage doors can be more than just functional. Custom garage doors allow your house to stand out from the rest, giving it a major boost of curb appeal. Plus, these fashionable home accessories are available now at Extreme & Unique Garage Doors.

“While our stock garage doors have long been popular in Tucson, some clients with more discerning taste want even more personalization that complements their home’s style and color palette. We believe our custom garage doors offer this and more,” said Kara Van Winsen, owner of Extreme & Unique Garage Doors.

There are many customization options available for these garage doors. Customers can choose the size and shape of the door that best works for their vehicle. They can also choose the color for their garage door to either complement their home, or make a statement. Extreme & Unique Garage Doors has done a lot of work creating doors that match the Mediterranean, Tudor, and modern farmhouse home styles that are popular in the Southwest.

The material used for the garage door is also up for customization. Extreme & Unique Garage Doors suggests wood as an alternative to aluminum, as it’s less noisy when the door is opened and closed.

Insulation is available for garage doors to keep things cool in the summer and warm in the winter. With insulation, Tucson-area residents can turn their garage into a place they’d want to hang out all year round.

Extreme & Unique Garage Doors is a Tucson, Arizona business that’s been serving customers since 2007. In addition to their custom garage doors, they offer garage door installation, maintenance, and repair.
###

If you would like more information about the custom garage doors at Extreme & Unique Garage Doors, please email Kara Van Winsen at kara@extremeanduniquedoors.com.

Kara Van Winsen
Extreme & Unique Garage Doors
+1 520-235-3032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Extreme & Unique Garage Doors of Tucson Announces Custom Garage Doors Now Available

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.