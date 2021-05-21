Traffic Impact on Broad Street in Montoursville Borough Begins Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel eastbound on Route 2014 (Broad Street) in Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County, are advised of an upcoming width restriction for a paving project.

On Monday, May 24, the contractor Don E. Bower, Inc., will begin a paving project at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District Office in Montoursville. Eastbound traffic will have an 11-foot width restriction with channelizing devices between the intersection with Arch Street and the intersection with Walnut Street.

Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the north side of Broad Street during the construction. The parking lot between the Church Alley and Broad Street will be closed during the construction.

Paving is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Don E. Bower, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $282,618 project. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

