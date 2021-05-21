Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties

King of Prussia PA – Several state highways restricted in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Wednesday, May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on New Falls Road between Bensalem Boulevard and Newportville Road in Bensalem and Bristol townships, Bucks County;

Wednesday, May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Evergreen Road/Old Township Line Road between Rupert Road and Ridge Pike in Limerick Township and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County; and

Thursday, May 27, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Dowlin Forge Road between Route 282 (Creek Road) and Shelmire Road in East Brandywine Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

