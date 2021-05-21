South Carolina Department of Education Seeking Public Input on ARP ESSER State Plan

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced today it is seeking input from educational stakeholders and the public to inform the development of the state plan for use of $211,205,148 in funding received through the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). To facilitate input, the SCDE is holding a virtual public forum on Tuesday, May 25th to engage in meaningful consultation with the public and diverse stakeholder groups.

“It is critical that education stakeholders and the public provide us with their input and feedback as to how we can best use these federal funds to serve the needs our students, families, and school communities," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Hearing from those that are in our classrooms and interact with our schools everyday is essential as the state and local school districts make funding decisions about how to move our education system forward."

The U.S. Department of Education requires state education agencies (SEAs) to offer the public an opportunity to provide input on the creation of their ARP ESSER plans. SEA plans describe the state's approach for the effective use of ARP ESSER funds to reopen schools safely, support continued access to in-person instruction, and to address the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of students. Each SEA must submit their ARP ESSER plans to the USED by June 7, 2021 for approval.

The state ARP ESSER plan must address five key areas for which the state is seeking input:

Describing South Carolina's Current Status and Needs

Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining their Safe Operations

Maximizing State-Level Funds to Support Students

Supporting Districts in Planning for and Meeting Students’ Needs

Supporting the Educator Workforce

South Carolina has previously received $1,156,731,940 in ESSER I and ESSER II funds that have and continue to be used to fully reopen South Carolina's schools and address pandemic related needs. A description of those funds and their allowable uses can be found by viewing this fact sheet.

Flyer for May 25, 2021 Virtual Stakeholder Input Meeting