California to Provide Employers with Toolkit to Make COVID-19 Vaccinations More Convenient for Workers

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom today announced the state’s new Employer Vaccination Toolkit, which will ease the process for employers to request a workplace clinic or local provider partner, making COVID-19 vaccines even more accessible for their employees.

“California’s businesses have stepped up throughout the pandemic to protect the public and their employees,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of GO-Biz. “Setting up vaccination sites at workplaces will improve vaccine access – providing additional protections to workers, customers and community members – and help our economy come roaring back.”

The Employer Vaccination Toolkit provides employers with vaccine education materials, information on COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave and other guidance for employees, and an online form to request vaccination support.

Employers interested in requesting group appointments at nearby providers, or setting up a mobile or pop-up vaccination clinic at their workplace, must complete an online form. A representative will follow up within three business days, and requests will be filled as resources allow. There is no financial cost to the employer.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or scheduling an appointment, visit VaccinateALL58.com or call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 833-422-4255.