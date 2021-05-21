Bounce Forward Tennis Tour: Summer Circuit Presented by Tennis Fix
This Northwest Ohio tennis series provides Junior and Adult players the opportunity to compete locally and count globally with level-based play.PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Northwest Ohio tennis series features events across the district providing Junior and Adult players the opportunity to compete locally and count globally with level-based play.
The first summer circuit tour event will be held 12-3 pm ET, June 26 at Perrysburg Tennis Center.
• Saturday, June 26 | 12-3 pm
• Perrysburg Tennis Center | 1750 Progress Dr., Perrysburg, OH 43551
• Open to all Junior and Adult players
• Players will be matched-up using UTR to ensure level-based competition
• Events will follow strict health, safety, and social distancing guidelines
REGISTER: https://app.myutr.com/events/53223
All event proceeds go to Giammarco Family Bounce Forward Tennis Scholarship, Inc. (EIN 86-3461079), a non-profit benefiting graduating high school seniors from the Northwestern Ohio Tennis Association District, who played varsity tennis and/or USTA/UTR programs. For more information, visit www.tennisfix.net/giammarco-family-bounce-forward-tennis-scholarship.
The Bounce Forward Tennis Tour provides a great opportunity to:
• Strengthen your Universal Tennis Rating
• Get competitive match play during the summer, and
• Benefit graduating seniors from NW Ohio high schools.
For more information, visit www.tennisfix.net/bounce-forward-tennis-tour or send an email to patrick@tennisfix.net.
Patrick Giammarco
Tennis Fix, LLC
+1 5672258080
patrick@tennisfix.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook