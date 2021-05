Bounce Forward Tennis Tour: Summer Circuit Presented by Tennis Fix

Giammarco Family Bounce Forward Tennis Scholarship Tennis Fix - Bounce Forward

This Northwest Ohio tennis series provides Junior and Adult players the opportunity to compete locally and count globally with level-based play.

PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Northwest Ohio tennis series features events across the district providing Junior and Adult players the opportunity to compete locally and count globally with level-based play.The first summer circuit tour event will be held 12-3 pm ET, June 26 at Perrysburg Tennis Center.• Saturday, June 26 | 12-3 pm• Perrysburg Tennis Center | 1750 Progress Dr., Perrysburg, OH 43551• Open to all Junior and Adult players• Players will be matched-up using UTR to ensure level-based competition• Events will follow strict health, safety, and social distancing guidelinesREGISTER: https://app.myutr.com/events/53223 All event proceeds go to Giammarco Family Bounce Forward Tennis Scholarship , Inc. (EIN 86-3461079), a non-profit benefiting graduating high school seniors from the Northwestern Ohio Tennis Association District, who played varsity tennis and/or USTA/UTR programs. For more information, visit www.tennisfix.net/giammarco-family-bounce-forward-tennis-scholarship The Bounce Forward Tennis Tour provides a great opportunity to:• Strengthen your Universal Tennis Rating• Get competitive match play during the summer, and• Benefit graduating seniors from NW Ohio high schools.For more information, visit www.tennisfix.net/bounce-forward-tennis-tour or send an email to patrick@tennisfix.net.