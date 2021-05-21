Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alaska Governor Commends Cruise Industry Sail Notice

May 21, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a statement following the announcement that major cruise lines will resume operations to Alaska in the last week of July:

“This is great news for anyone hoping to experience the rugged beauty of the Last Frontier. I thank our partners in the cruise ship industry for their commitment to Alaska and our local economies. This announcement signals a hopeful new chapter for the dozens of communities and tens of thousands of Alaskans who rely on cruise industry partners to help them share Alaska with the world.”

The cruise industry has a combined direct and indirect impact of $3 billion to the state’s gross product. In 2019, 1.36 million passengers came to Alaska via cruise ship.

Princess Cruises has announced they will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25th through September 26th, Holland America Line will resume operations July 24th through October 2nd, and Carnival Cruise Line will sail from July 27th through September 14th.

