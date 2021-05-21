Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 10 years on manslaughter, drug and other charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – May 21, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Samuel Markevis Wright of Lancaster County was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and numerous drug and other charges.

Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. sentenced Wright for:

involuntary manslaughter

two counts of distribution of heroin

one count of distribution in proximity to a school or park

one count of possession of cocaine

one count of resisting arrest

and one count of failure to stop for a blue light

Wright was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy Wash. On September 10, 2019, police found Wash dead in the backseat of his car in a parking lot. Wright and his co-defendants had moved Wash and his car from where they had been using drugs. Wash died from of a drug overdose.

Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office prosecuted this case and the investigation was led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.