Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,019 in the last 365 days.

Hugh Lund Retires After Nearly 42 Years at the Agency of Agriculture

Hugh wore many hats, spending years with the Meat Inspection program in addition to Weights & Measures. Hugh is known for his work in the area of propane meter testing and inspection. The Agency relied greatly on him in this area. Fuel companies and consumers throughout VT and NH were confident that when these fuel meters were approved that they met all requirements, ensuring both consumer protection and equity in the marketplace. Hugh is also known for his expert skills and outstanding work in the follow up of consumer complaints.

Lesser known of Hugh is his love of downhill skiing. For many years Hugh spent many days each winter racing down the slopes and spending time at ski areas. He is also a part-time chef and his cooking at Agency potluck meals will be greatly missed. He also served as a regular member of the Agency of Ag Team competing in the Capital Cook-Off at the Vermont Farm Show which often excelled with his added contributions.

The Agency of Ag thanks Hugh for his many years of service. He will be greatly missed, and we hope he enjoys the retirement he has earned!! All the best Hugh!

You just read:

Hugh Lund Retires After Nearly 42 Years at the Agency of Agriculture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.