CTBUH Awards'2021 announced Lakhta Center a four-time winner
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat announced the winners of the 18th Annual CTBUH Awards Program. Lakhta Center is a four-time winner.
Lakhta Centre is a truly unique tower, designed and constructed in the most challenging of environments”SAINT PETERSBURG, SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) announced the winners of the 18th Annual CTBUH Awards Program. These winning projects—comprising tall buildings, urban developments, and technical innovations—competed for winning distinctions at the 2021 Tall + Urban Innovation Conference from 18 to 20 May, which took place virtually.
— Tony Kettle
Competing against 160 other world-class finalists, Lakhta Center was awarded a special audience prize and trophy as the "Best Tall Building in Europe", "Best Tall Building 400+ Meters", and Construction Award. Also Lakhta Center received the "Best in Façade Engineering” Award at the event. CTBUH is the world’s leading resource on tall buildings for architects, engineers, and builders of skyscrapers.
Tony Kettle RIBA RIAS, the co-author of the original architectural concept of Lakhta Center during his tenure at RMJM, said «Lakhta Centre is a truly unique tower, designed and constructed in the most challenging of environments. It is a building that celebrates energy in all of its forms, through the movement evoked in its beautiful organic facade, its innovative low energy design where 5 towers combine as one, and as an elegant spire and city landmark for Gazprom's investment into St Petersburg. It is a worthy winner of a CTBUH award!"
ABOUT THE COUNCIL ON TALL BUILDINGS AND URBAN HABITAT
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is the world’s leading resource for professionals focused on the inception, design, construction, and operation of tall buildings and future cities. CTBUH facilitates the exchange of the latest knowledge available on tall buildings through publications, research, events, working groups, the global tall buildings database SkyscraperCenter.com, and its extensive network of international representatives. CTBUH also developed the international standards for measuring tall building height and is recognized as the arbiter for bestowing such designations as “The World’s Tallest Building.”
ABOUT LAKHTA CENTER
Lakhta Center is a multifunctional complex of more than 400,000 sq. m in Saint Petersburg which houses the central office of Gazprom. The architectural dominant of Lakhta Center – a 462-meter (1516 ft) skyscraper – has become Europe’s tallest building and the northernmost skyscraper in the world. The Lakhta Center Tower awarded LEED® Platinum certification according to the results of the assessment of the environmental performance criteria.
Lakhta Center Press Office
Lakhta Center Press Office
+7 812 609-34-03
press@lakhta.center
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Lakhta Center Video Presentation