Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians: The 1-4-3 Day Celebration Begins Today, Kicking Off a Three-Day Weekend of Kindness

Harrisburg, PA – For the third year in a row, Governor Tom Wolf has declared May 23 as 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania and is inviting all Pennsylvanians to show more kindness and gratitude to one another for the three-day weekend of May 21–23, 2021.

“A little kindness goes a long way—especially this year—so I’m asking Pennsylvanians to participate in kind acts during this three-day weekend to celebrate 1-4-3 Day in honor of native son Fred Rogers,” said Gov. Wolf. “The world learned from Rogers about the impact simple acts of kindness can have on family, friends, and neighbors alike, a lesson that will stand the test of time.”

Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I love you” on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. This reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3.

“Today is just the beginning of a three-day weekend of door holding, thank you note writing, and coffee buying. It’s as simple as that to celebrate 1-4-3 Day,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “We also hope that kindness becomes contagious as people share their good deeds on social media with #143DayInPA.”

The state’s website is home to a “Kindness Generator” available on the 1-4-3 Day website, to provide inspiration for the day, and a “Kindness Tracker” will tally good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Residents are also urged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share and help spread the love.

