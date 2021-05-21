2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards’ “Crushie” Winners Announced
Breweries, Designers and Agencies from Around the Globe Recognized in first-of-its-kind global awards program
We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) “Crushie” winners were announced recently in a LIVE virtual ceremony on Facebook LIVE (https://www.facebook.com/TheCraftBeerMarketingAwards/videos/vb.110911166921722/540355843801530/?type=2&theater).
“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” said CBMAs Co-Founder Jim McCune.
“Our panel of over 300 Judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year,” added Co-Founder Jackie DiBella. “The difference between winners came down to a quarter of a point in some cases – it was a tough competition!”
A wide range of entries were received from every region of the world. All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites’ 2021 Winners Gallery (https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-winners-gallery/)
The CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind. It is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies craft beer that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in the retail marketplace. Hillebrand, a leading global beverage supply chain management and integrated logistics services provider, is CBMAs presenting sponsor.
For its second year, the CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe from five regions as opposed to last year’s awards which only accepted entries from North America. A total of 196 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world. This year there are 65 Platinum Crushie winners, 117 Gold Crushie winners and 14 Silver (Global) Crushie winners.
The 2021 CBMAs consisted of 33 categories evaluated by a panel of over 300 industry professional judges that cover all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably new for this year’s competition are two special categories that reflect recent events: “Pandemic Marketing,” which looks at original marketing undertaken during the COVID-19 outbreak, and “Human Rights,” to celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all via different forms of marketing and design.
For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.
ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the “Best Can Design” to “Taproom” and “Best Website Design” to “Social Media Influencer of the Year,” there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry. For more information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.
