May 21, 2021

California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on April Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s release of the state’s employment data from April, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Dee Dee Myers:

“While California’s employment numbers remain steady for a consecutive month, we are confident that California’s future is bright. Governor Newsom’s recent announcement of the California Comeback Plan will provide much needed support to California’s workers and businesses who have been deeply impacted due to the pandemic,” said Julie Su, Labor Secretary. “The Plan also includes major targeted investments in California’s workforce and economic resilience that will train tens of thousands of Californians in high demand sectors, creating new pathways to good quality jobs.”

“The California Comeback Plan also includes the largest small business grant program in the country, providing much needed assistance to California’s 4.1 million small businesses who employ half of the state’s workforce,” said Dee Dee Myers, Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “California is roaring back, as we accounted for nearly 40 percent of the nation’s job growth in April — led by our leisure and hospitality industry — and are well positioned for continued recovery as we fully reopen June 15.”

