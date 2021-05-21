Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NeMTSS Summer Reading Symposium – “Literacy Success:  A Matter of Social Justice”

School systems are in a unique position to shift the trajectory of student academic success and life-course outcomes by improving literacy for all students. The theme of this year’s NeMTSS Summer Reading Symposium, “Literacy Success: A Matter of Social Justice” will focus on building capacity around educational equity for all by increasing knowledge and improving practices related to evidence-based literacy grounded in the science of reading. The symposium will be a free virtual conference that will take place on July 19th, 2021 from 9:00-4:00(CST). There will be a combination of live, interactive sessions and pre-recorded sessions.

