Pavement Preservation Project to Begin on I-78 and I-81 in Lebanon County and I-81 in Dauphin County

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 14-mile pavement preservation project in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is set to begin next week.

This project consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, signing, pavement markings, and shoulder rumble strips on Interstate 78 in East Hanover, Union, and Bethel townships in Lebanon County. Also included is work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 in Lebanon County, and Interstate 81 in Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

Work limits on I‐78 in Lebanon County will be from the Route 72 overpass to the I‐81 Interchange, and on southbound I‐81 from just north of the I‐78 Interchange to approximately the Indiantown Gap Road overpass.

There will be concrete repairs and diamond grinding on northbound I-81 in the area of Route 934 (Exit 85). Also included with the Lebanon County portion of the project is guiderail and barrier work on the westbound I‐78 to Route 22 (Exit 8) including full shoulder replacement of the deteriorated areas along the entire ramp.

In the Dauphin County section of the project, the southbound I‐81 limits are from approximately the East Hanover rest area near Mile 79 to approximately one mile east of Mountain Road (Exit 72). The northbound I‐81 limits are from just east of Mountain Road (Exit 72) to just east of Route 39 (Exit 77) with about a one-mile break in the area of Sandy Hollow Road.

There will be short-term lane closures and traffic shifts at night between 9 PM and 6 AM. Ramp closures also are planned. Updated news releases will be issued prior to the ramp closures.

Work initially will be performed on the shoulder with minimal impacts to traffic.

This work is intended to improve the ride quality and extend the life of the concrete pavement.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the prime contractor on this $5,517,636 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 29, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018