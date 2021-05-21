Resurfacing Project to Begin on Horseshoe Road, Hellers Church Road and Route 772 in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A resurfacing project on Horseshoe Road, Hellers Church Road and Route 772 in Lancaster County is set to begin next week.

The project limits are Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) from Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) in East Lampeter Township to the intersection with Hellers Church Road (also designated Route 1003), then Hellers Church Road from the intersection with Horseshoe Road to Route 23 (West Main Street) in Upper Leacock Township. Work also will be performed on Route 772 (Newport Road) from Centerville Road (Route 1007) to Route 340 in Leacock Township.

This project includes asphalt resurfacing, full width milling, base repair, drainage upgrades, guiderail updates, ADA curb ramps, line painting, and sign updates.

Work will be performed from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM Mondays through Thursdays, with the possibility of some work on Fridays between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM.

There will be short-term lane closures. No lane closures will be permitted from 6 to 8:30 AM Monday through Friday, and from 3:30 to 6 PM Fridays.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work next week includes the installation of long-term construction signs, surveying, and other prep work. Physical work is expected to begin on or after Tuesday, June 1. The contractor will start on Route 772, then move operations to Route 1003 as that work wraps up.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,159,031 project.

Work is expected to be completed by November 12, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018