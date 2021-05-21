Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 202, Route 401 Next Week for Utility Improvements in Chester County

05/21/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning single lane closures next week on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Route 401 (Conestoga Road) in Chester County for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  

The work schedule is: 

Chester County

  • Monday, May 24, through Friday, June 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in both directions between Old Wilmington Pike and Old Wilmington Pike in Westtown Township; and
  • Tuesday, May 25, through Thursday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 401 (Conestoga Road) between Pinehurst Drive and Lexington Boulevard in West Vincent Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 202, Route 401 Next Week for Utility Improvements in Chester County

