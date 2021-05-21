Route 28 Overnight Bridge Washings Begin Sunday Night in O’Hara Township and Aspinwall Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight bridge washing activities on various Route 28 bridges in O’Hara Township and Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, May 23 weather permitting.

Beginning Sunday, May 23 bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions in each direction on Route 28 between the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) and RIDC Drive (Exit 10) interchanges will occur weeknights from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Thursday, June 3. Flagging operations will occur nightly beneath the bridges on South Oakhill Drive, Alpha Drive, Lexington Avenue, and Delafield Avenue.

Additionally, there will be a lane restriction on Freeport Road beneath the Route 28 Blawnox off-ramp (Exit 9) as crews wash the bridge above.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #